Lane Luckie discusses COVID-19 air travel, upcoming Germany elections

By Lane Luckie and Jeremy Butler
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is reporting from Germany this week, as one of America’s closest allies prepares to vote in its first election in 16 years without Chancellor Angela Merkel on the ballot.

He joined host Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to discuss big changes to DFW Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

