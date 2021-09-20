East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: A few Tuesday afternoon storms expected with our first fall front

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is a hot and muggy start to the new week as we sit under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower-to-middle 90′s.

Tonight, will feature fair skies and our last warm and muggy night for quite some time.  Lows will be in the middle 70′s. 

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot with a 40% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms along the cold front.  Before the front arrives on your doorstep, highs will be in the middle 90′s with westerly winds shifting to the north late in the day.

Behind the frontal passage on Tuesday evening, we will see those winds shift to the north, ushering in cooler, refreshing air into the Piney Woods. 

The biggest payoff and most notable trend will be our morning low temperatures from Thursday through Saturday mornings in which wake-up temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 50′s.  That will make for some cool, crisp nights and provide the air conditioners a bit of a break, especially at night.

Daytime highs will be in the middle-to-upper 80′s, but that will come with lots of sunshine, dry air, low humidity, and a cool, northeasterly breezy.

High pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the rest of the week, this weekend, and even extending into early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day conversation at Senior Villages in Nacogdoches
Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS
Stone Fort Chorale meets every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.
Adult community choir welcomed in Nacogdoches

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-20-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips