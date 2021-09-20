First Alert: A few Tuesday afternoon storms expected with our first fall front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is a hot and muggy start to the new week as we sit under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower-to-middle 90′s.

Tonight, will feature fair skies and our last warm and muggy night for quite some time. Lows will be in the middle 70′s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot with a 40% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms along the cold front. Before the front arrives on your doorstep, highs will be in the middle 90′s with westerly winds shifting to the north late in the day.

Behind the frontal passage on Tuesday evening, we will see those winds shift to the north, ushering in cooler, refreshing air into the Piney Woods.

The biggest payoff and most notable trend will be our morning low temperatures from Thursday through Saturday mornings in which wake-up temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 50′s. That will make for some cool, crisp nights and provide the air conditioners a bit of a break, especially at night.

Daytime highs will be in the middle-to-upper 80′s, but that will come with lots of sunshine, dry air, low humidity, and a cool, northeasterly breezy.

High pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the rest of the week, this weekend, and even extending into early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.