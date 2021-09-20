East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Expect sunny skies today and a hot afternoon.  High temperatures today will reach the mid 90s with a light breeze out of the south and southwest.  The first Fall cold front arrives tomorrow.  It will take most of the day to move from north to south across East Texas with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front.  Not everyone will see the rain, but everyone will see the cooler temperatures.  Expect highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s.  Clearing skies tomorrow night and for the first official day of Fall, temperatures will start out in the 50s early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day conversation at Senior Villages in Nacogdoches
Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS
Police have identified Michael Rodriguez as a suspect in a double murder investigation on Home...
Police searching for suspect in Lufkin double murder

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-20-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips