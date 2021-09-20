East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

New Regional Infusion Center comes to Polk County to treat COVID-19 patients

By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A state-run regional infusion center to help treat patients with COVID-19 opened Monday in Polk County. The center is located at Dunbar Gym in Livingston.

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy said the infusion treatments are extremely necessary. She said at this time there are just over 600 cases in Polk County and 195 new cases in the last seven days.

“Part of the reason we need this infusion center in Polk County is because we have had a rise in cases even though there are some areas of the state where they’re trending downward, that is not the case in our area, and that is not the case of our trauma center areas either,” Murphy said.

Dr. Nagakrishnal Nachimuthu, an Infection Disease Physician at CHI St Luke’s, said that eligible patients must be symptomatic and early within their symptoms. The patients qualify if their symptoms are mild to moderate. They can obtain the treatment for free.

“We are seeing a lot of inpatients with COVID-19 and once they are in the hospital they almost always require a lot of oxygen requirements and sometimes they end up intubated, needing invasive antihalation and things like that. So monoclonal antibody therapy, what we’ve seen is it prevents these hospitalizations and alleviates the burden for the health care system,” Nachimuthu said.

But Nachimuthu reminds the public that monoclonal antibody treatments should not be a residents first plan of action

“More importantly, I would say monoclonal antibody treatment does not replace vaccinations. So vaccination is the best prevention strategy, but once you get COVID then, yes, monoclonal antibody therapy,” Nachimuthu said.

The new infusion center will help to reduce hospitalizations and alleviate the pressure on hospitals.

Judge Murphy said these treatments allow positive patients a way to plateau the disease and move forward in the healing process.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day conversation at Senior Villages in Nacogdoches
Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS
Stone Fort Chorale meets every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.
Adult community choir welcomed in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Polk Infusion Center
New Regional Infusion Center comes to Polk County to treat COVID-19 patients
Lufkin Double Murder
Lufkin Double Murder
Pollard Theater Center presents Outside Mullingar
Pollard Theater Center presents Outside Mullingar
Pollard Theater Center presents Outside Mullingar
Pollard Theater Center presents Outside Mullingar