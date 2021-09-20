East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another lovely day in East Texas today with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Hopefully you got a little bit of rain today because the sky really dries out by tomorrow and temps will quickly warm back into the lower to middle 90s for Monday and Tuesday as more sunshine and breezy southerly winds prevail. That warm and dry trend will die out quickly thankfully as our next cold front is still set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers and storms along with it, but most of the rain should be out by Wednesday morning, ushering in a mostly sunny but breezy first official day of fall. Behind the cold front, expect temps to sit comfortably in the middle to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday morning and afternoons remaining in the middle 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

