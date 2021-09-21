Carthage remains atop Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw no change from the previous week. Every team in the Top 10 won this week except for Carthage who had a second straight bye week. Expect to see movement heading into week 6 as district play begins for several teams and we have a big showdown between No.1 Carthage and No.2 Gilmer.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 2-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage remains at the top. The Bulldogs spent the week with a scrimmage against themselves. They will now host No.2 Gilmer.

2. Gilmer (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 4-0/ Last Week: 2)

The Gilmer Buckeyes stayed undefeated with a 49-35 win over Lindale, setting up a big week 5 matchup against Carthage.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 3-0/ Last Week: 3)

Timpson did not slow down after an unscheduled bye week. The bears won 55-2 over Carlilse.

4. Tatum Eagles (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 4-0/ Last Week: 4)

The Tatum Eagles remain perfect after a 54-14 win over Hughes Springs. The Eagles open district this week with a big home game against Gladewater, with district title implications on the line.

5. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 6/ Record 3-1/ Last Week: 5)

Longview beat Bryant, Ark 24-21. The Lobos ended the 3-peat Arkansas 7A champions’ 32 game winning streak. The Lobos will open up district play Thursday at Mesquite Memorial against West Mesquite.

6. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 4/ Record 4-0/ Last Week: 6)

Chapel Hill continues to roll with a 59-21 win over the Center Roughriders. Chapel Hill will open up District of Doom play this Friday against Athens.

7. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 9/ Record 4-0/ Last Week: 7)

The Van Vandals beat Pittsburg 49-12 to move up in the state rankings two spots. They stay at No.7 in the Top 10 with no one losing this week.

8. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 6 / Record: 3-1 / Last Week: 8)

Waskom dominated Arp last week with a 56-6 win. The Wildcats will play host to Ore City Friday night.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: NR/ Record: 3-1/ Last Week: 9)

Kilgore bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 54-0 win over Gladewater. The Bulldogs will open up district play on Friday against Palestine.

10. West Rusk (3A DII State Rankings: 7/ Record: 4-0/ Last Week: 10 )

West Rusk proved they belonged in the top 10 with a 62-7 win over San Augustine. The Raiders will open district play at home this week against Troup.

