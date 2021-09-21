East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas legislator files bill outlawing vaccine requirements

Rep. James White
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. James White has filed a bill restricting government entities and private businesses from requiring vaccinations.

HB 93 was filed by White (R-Hollister) on Tuesday.

The bill states government entities may not impose mandates requiring vaccinations specifically against COVID-19. It also states businesses which require employees to provide proof of vaccination will not be eligible to receive state grants or get a contract payable with state funds.

White has also filed HB 94, which would require the Texas Division of Emergency Management to keep a database of COVID-19 immunization information provided by health care providers. Information required for the database would be total numbers of those vaccinated who have tested positive for COVID-19, been hospitalized or died.

