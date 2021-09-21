First Alert: Early evening storms will give way to clearing skies, cool breezes

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are wrapping up this last full day of summer by tracking our first fall cold front. This front has produced a few heavy downpours and some thunderstorms this afternoon, but they have been widely scattered in nature.

Behind the frontal passage this evening, we will see those winds shift to the north, ushering in cooler, refreshing air into the Piney Woods. I think it is fitting that we will feel the cooler weather and low humidity starting on Wednesday, which coincides with the first day of fall.

With those breezy, north winds in place, we will see wake-up temperatures on Wednesday in the lower 60′s.

Wednesday will feature lots of blue sky, a cool breeze, low humidity, and daytime highs in the lower 80′s.

High pressure will take over and dominate our weather landscape behind this frontal passage. This will lead to sunny days and starlit nights as it will stay dry for the rest of the week, this weekend, and even extending into early next week.

The biggest payoff and most notable trend will be our morning low temperatures from Thursday through Saturday mornings in which wake-up temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 50′s. That will make for some cool, crisp nights and provide the air conditioners a bit of a break, especially at night.

Daytime highs will be in the middle-to-upper 80′s, but that will come with lots of sunshine, dry air, low humidity, and a cool, northeasterly breezy.

By the time we transition toward next Tuesday, or a week from now, a trough of low pressure looks to move into the state, bringing back a slight chance of rain showers and more cloud cover.

