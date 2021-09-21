East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Still warm and muggy this morning, but that cold front is right on the doorstep.  As the front moves into East Texas this morning, a few light showers are possible.  The best chance for rain along and north of I-20 will be in the first half of the day.  As the front slides south into Deep East Texas, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.  Expect light southwest winds this morning to turn from the North by afternoon and gust up to 15-20 mph.  Skies clear out late today and overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s by early tomorrow morning.  Wednesday marks the first official day of Fall and temperatures look to be very fall-like with highs in the lower 80s and a nice north breeze.  Quiet weather continues into the weekend.

