SFA’s Xavier Gipson named WAC offensive Player of the Week

DENVER, Colorado (Press Release) - DENVER – Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Abilene Christian’s Jordan Paup and Lamar’s Bailey Giffin have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for September 13 through September 19.

Gipson, a junior wide receiver from Dallas, was lightning in a bottle for the ‘Jacks on Saturday, night, hauling in three receptions for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 48-yard scamper in the first quarter to open the scoring. He also made an impact on special teams, running back a punt 70 yards for his third touchdown of the game. His 112.3 yards per game rank first in the WAC this season and his three receiving touchdowns tie him for second in the league.

Paup, a redshirt-freshman defensive end from Central City, Neb., had a breakout game to lead the Wildcat defense in a 34-9 win over UT Permian Basin. In addition to recording three tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack, he took an interception 22 yards to the house to swing the momentum back towards ACU late in the first half.

Giffen, a senior kicker from Bryan, Texas, enjoyed a sunny afternoon kicking at altitude, tying the game with just six seconds left to play on a 26-yard field goal and making both PATs following Lamar touchdowns as part of a 17-10 overtime win at Northern Colorado. In addition to splitting the uprights, he averaged 42.1 yards per punt to leave the Bears deep in their own territory all game long.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Kobe Clark moved into fifth all-time on ACU’s career receptions list with nine catches, adding a score in a 34-9 win over UT Permian Basin … Dixie State’s Kenyon Oblad threw for 342 yards with four touchdowns in the Trailblazers’ 60-27 loss to 12th-ranked UC Davis on Saturday night … Lamar’s Chaz Ward scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Cardinals knocked off Northern Colorado, 17-10, on the road … Tarleton’s Tariq Bitson scored three touchdowns on the first three Texan drives in a 40-35 loss to Southern Utah.

Other defensive nominees: Dixie State’s Tyrell Grayson tied the school’s single-game record with 19 tackles, including 15 solo, in the Trailblazers’ loss on the road at 12th-ranked UC Davis … Lamar’s Desmond Veals finished the day with four tackles, including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage, as the Cardinals earned a 17-10 overtime road win at Northern Colorado … Stephen F. Austin’s Myles Brooks picked off his third pass of the season, returning it 14 yards for a touchdown, in the ‘Jacks 58-13 win over Mississippi Valley State … Tarleton’s Devin Hafford had a pair of interceptions in the Texans’ 40-35 loss to future WAC foe Southern Utah.

Other special teams nominees: Dixie State’s Jalen Powell racked up 106 yards on five kickoff returns, adding 107 receiving yards for 213 all-purpose yards … Stephen F. Austin kicker Chris Campos was 3-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on PATs in the ‘Jacks 58-13 win over Mississippi Valley State … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath averaged 43.5 yards per punt and was the holder as the Texans were 5-for-5 on PATs.

