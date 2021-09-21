Shelby County authorities searching for missing man from Timpson

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing 85-year-old man from Timpson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bruce E. Scruggs was last seen driving a 2013 grey Dodge pickup with Texas plate CHS3569 on FM 2026 in the Timpson area. The Dodge truck has a silver toolbox in the back with a visible dent.

He 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds with green eyes and silver hair.

If you have any information on Scruggs’ location, or if you have seen him, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 936-598-5601.

