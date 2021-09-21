Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then took off on foot into the woods.

The attempted stop happened on September 21 at around noon. Smith County Precinct 4 constable deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Honda Civic driven by Larry Gillum, Jr., for failure to yield right of way to traffic at Tidwell Dr. and Loop 323. He did not pull over, according to information posted by the constable’s office.

The vehicle turned on CR 384. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to stop on Rains Rd. where the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office K9 arrived and conducted a perimeter search, according to the constable’s office. Once the area was cleared, the sheriffs office set up command for the manhunt and set up a perimeter to secure the scene. US Marshals and Parks & Wildlife then arrived to assist in the search.

TDCJ tracking dogs & DPS Air were contacted by the sheriff’s office and the Precinct 4 constables office to help locate the suspect. DPS Air canvassed the area for over an hour.

TDCJ arrived and the mounted unit and dogs went into the woods. At 3:15 p.m. TDCJ tracking dogs and the mounted unit made up of two TDCJ officers and Constable Josh Joplin located the suspect off of Seven Hills Rd. hiding in a tree in the creek bottom, the constable’s office stated.

The suspect was identified as Gillum Jr. He was taken into custody and walked out of the woods. He was then taken to the Smith County Jail and booked in for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a parole violation warrant for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. The vehicle was towed.

