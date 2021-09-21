East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Julian Esparza
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The school board of Tyler Independent School District met on Monday night to discuss whether or not to require masks for those in its schools.

Board member Artis Newsome requested the face covering item be on tonight’s board meeting agenda. Newsome said that he was most concerned about children 11 and under who do not have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and are unprotected. The motion failed with a 5-2 vote.

Board President Wade Washmon stated that he does not support a mask mandate.

Supt. Crawford says district cases have been decreasing week to week.

During the public comment section, eleven people signed up to speak.

