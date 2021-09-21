East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

UT Tyler students help high school seniors get ready for college

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The University of Texas at Tyler offers a college readiness program that places UT Tyler students in East Texas high schools to help students prepare for college. Operating under the idea that high school students may relate better to the coaches who are closer to their age, UT Tyler college readiness coaches work with the school counselors to help students apply to college, complete FAFSA and scholarship applications, explore majors and career opportunities, and remove barriers to enrollment. Coaches work with students who plan to attend UT Tyler as well as any other college or university. UT Tyler currently has coaches in 20 East Texas schools.

Graduate student Grace Motley of Fruitvale works with students at Longview High School every Wednesday. She worked with a student last year who initially had no intention of attending college. Once he made up his mind, she helped him complete the necessary paperwork in one day, and he was ultimately admitted to several universities.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Bruce E. Scruggs
Shelby County authorities searching for missing man from Timpson

Latest News

Border Crisis
Border Crisis
Greenberg Rebuilding
Greenberg Rebuilding
UT Tyler College Readiness
UT Tyler students help high school seniors get ready for college
SPCA Rescued Dog
SPCA Rescued Dog
Cameras ID Stolen Vehicles
Cameras ID Stolen Vehicles