UT Tyler students help high school seniors get ready for college

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The University of Texas at Tyler offers a college readiness program that places UT Tyler students in East Texas high schools to help students prepare for college. Operating under the idea that high school students may relate better to the coaches who are closer to their age, UT Tyler college readiness coaches work with the school counselors to help students apply to college, complete FAFSA and scholarship applications, explore majors and career opportunities, and remove barriers to enrollment. Coaches work with students who plan to attend UT Tyler as well as any other college or university. UT Tyler currently has coaches in 20 East Texas schools.

Graduate student Grace Motley of Fruitvale works with students at Longview High School every Wednesday. She worked with a student last year who initially had no intention of attending college. Once he made up his mind, she helped him complete the necessary paperwork in one day, and he was ultimately admitted to several universities.

