Abbott announces manufacturing company plans to open in Central Texas, create 151 new jobs

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Knauf Insulation Inc. plans to open a new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility in Central Texas, bringing at least 151 new jobs to the area.

Knauf Insulation is a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG, a German company and multinational producer of building materials and construction systems.

The project is a $210 million capital investment in Central Texas, Abbott’s office announced.

“I am proud to welcome Knauf Insulation and the new opportunities they will create for hardworking Central Texans to McGregor,” said Governor Abbott.

“Knauf Insulation’s new manufacturing and distribution facility will bring more jobs, investment, and economic prosperity to our state. Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with Knauf Insulation as we keep the Lone Star State the best place to do business.”

The establishment of Knauf Insulation in Texas is considered a “tremendous opportunity” to further strengthen training capabilities and graduate placement programs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, according to Texas State Representative Doc Anderson.

“At Knauf Insulation, we are excited to expand our North American manufacturing operations to McGregor,” said Knauf Insulation President & CEO Matt Parrish.

“As part of a global, family-owned business, we believe the timing is right, and McGregor is exactly the type of community where we desire to expand and partner for the future.”

