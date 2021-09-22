Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Jury selection continues Wednesday in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.
Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause’s death.
Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school.
Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona.
The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.