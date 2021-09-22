East Texas Now Business Break
Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman

This February 2019 photo released by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, who authorities say disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, N.M, in January 2020. Her body was found more than a month later in the forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz. (Erica Sauder via AP)<br />The Associated Press(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Jury selection continues Wednesday in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause’s death.

Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks

