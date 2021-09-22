First Alert: Cool breezes and dry air will lead to cool nights under clear skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather on this first day of fall has been spectacular. The blue skies, cool breezes, and dry air have made for a very refreshing day to be outdoors.

With the winds subsiding this evening, the clear skies and dry air will lead to a cool night as overnight lows drop into the lower 50′s.

Thursday will feature lots of blue sky, a cool breeze, low humidity, and daytime highs in the middle 80′s.

High pressure will take over and dominate our weather landscape for the next several days. This will lead to sunny days and starlit nights as it will stay dry for the rest of the week and this weekend.

The biggest payoff and most notable trend will be our morning low temperatures from Thursday through Sunday mornings in which wake-up temperatures will be in the 50′s. That will make for some cool, crisp nights and provide the air conditioners a bit of a break, especially at night.

Daytime highs will be in the middle-to-upper 80′s, but that will come with lots of sunshine, dry air, low humidity, and a cool, northeasterly breezy.

By Sunday and Monday, we will start to see a few clouds dot our East Texas skyline as southerly winds start to slowly bring back the low-level moisture and humidity levels.

By the time we transition toward next Tuesday, or a week from now, a trough of low pressure looks to move into the state, bringing back a slight chance of rain showers and more cloud cover.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.