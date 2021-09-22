East Texas Now Business Break
Gov. Abbott adds property tax reform on special session agenda

(CNN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - From the Office of Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott today submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying two additional agenda items for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

Additional agenda items for the Third Special Session include:

Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans.

Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.

