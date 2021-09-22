Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV’s Lane Luckie reports on lingering divisions in Germany due to a lagging economy in some parts of the former East.
KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. Click here for more coverage of the impact this will have on the relationship with one of America’s closest allies.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.