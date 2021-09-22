Lufkin looking for homecoming win over Porter

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers are hoping practice makes perfect for their young team this week as they prepare for Porter on Friday night.

Lufkin enters the game 1-3 while Porter is 0-4. This is the third district game for both teams. Both are 0-2 in the 8-5A DI standings. Lufkin erased a 14 point deficit in the third quarter last week against Magnolia but failed to score in the fourth. The Bulldogs are up 18 minutes of second half clock and won 27-21.

“The biggest thing for us is to capitalize on the drives,” head coach Todd Quick said. “We have to be able to sustain a drive and get points at the end. A first down offsides penalty or illegal procedure penalty puts us behind the chains and hurts the drive. "

Lufkin has shuffled players for two weeks now. Starting quarterback Elijah Moody is out with a shoulder injury. Wide Receiver Cameron Jackson is gone for the year with a leg injury. Running back Keedren Young played for Moody after he went down on the first series of the Magnolia West game. TJ Hammond was called in for the second half of the Magnolia game with young going back to running back. The offense showed promise but was still a work in progress.

“We moved TJ up last week on Wednesday. He ended up playing the whole second half. Having him here getting to know the timing with the receivers on a full week of practice ,we feel like we will be in sync this Friday night. "

Kickoff at Abe Martin is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.