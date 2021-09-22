East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pastor criticizes billboard that compared Trump to Jesus

By WTVC staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WTVC) – A recently removed billboard in North Georgia drew controversy for alleged blasphemy.

The sign in Fort Oglethorpe compared former President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ and drew mixed reactions from residents in the area.

Some found the idea behind the sign improper, while others approved of the message.

What Rev. Bill Bond saw on the billboard a week and a half ago stopped him in his tracks.

“I was at a stop light and looked up and did a double take,” Bond said.

The now-removed billboard featuring Trump read: “Unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders.”

A reference to a verse in Romans capped off the billboard.

“There is no person that can take the place of Jesus Christ,” Bond said.

“The scripture says Jesus is not that interested in politics. Jesus is interested in individual lives, telling us to love each other, to love God, and best of all, to love, pray for and do good to our enemies.”

Workers at a motor company just below the billboard said it was up only about a week before the change of scenery.

Michael McNabb, who works a couple of businesses down, said he misses the view.

“I feel that whoever put it up was a coward for taking it down,” he said. “I don’t really compare Trump to Jesus. I mean, you know, Trump stands for God. He stands for America.”

Bond doesn’t feel the same way, to say the least.

In a tweet that’s now started a national conversation, he said this looks like Georgians are redefining blasphemy.

“I was doing an exorcism,” he said. “I had seen it and I could never unsee it.”

It’s unclear who sponsored the billboard’s message.

So far there’s been no comment from Reagan Outdoor Advertising, the company that owns the sign.

Copyright 2021 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
Bruce E. Scruggs
Missing man from Timpson found safe
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
United Airlines says 97% of US employees have been vaccinated
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Closings begin after R. Kelly declines to testify at trial