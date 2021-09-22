East Texas Now Business Break
Red Zone Preview: What to watch for in week 5

Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Week 5 has some exciting matchups as many games begin district play.

We’ll take a look at our game of the week: Gilmer at Carthage. We’ll look at this week’s Top 10.

Nacogdoches will be looking for an important win, while West Rusk will explain a special home jersey’s meaning.

Watch the Red Zone Preview Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. all season long at KLTV.com/live or in the Red Zone app.

