SFA volleyball picks up fourth straight sweep with win over PVAMU

By SFA Athletics
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - The SFA volleyball team shrugged off a slow start to put away a pesky Prairie View A&M squad inside Shelton Gymnasium on Tuesday night, 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-13). The win improves SFA to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in home matches this season.

SET ONE - The Ladyjacks and Panthers exchanged points back and forth for much of the early going out the gate, with the Panthers twice taking the lead on the ‘Jacks. Later on in the set, with the score tied at 15 apiece, the ‘Jacks strung together a 6-2 run to take a 21-17 lead, fueled by kills from five different attackers and a block by Taya Mitchell. SFA would hit .467 in the opening stanza, closing out the set with four straight points at the net.

SET TWO - Shaking off the opening set loss, the Panthers strung together a quick 3-1 lead in the second stanza, thanks to a pair of kills and an SFA attack error. The ‘Jacks then turned the set around by rattling off a 9-2 run, capped off by a Valeria Rosado kill and a block by Hailey Hunt and Taya Mitchell to take a 10-5 lead. The ‘Jacks kept the pressure on, using a 6-0 run to extend the lead out to 19-7 and force a Panther timeout. SFA closed out set two with back-to-back kills by Rosado and Bradley, a Panther error and an ace by Rosado to win, 25-9. After posting a .467 attacking mark in the opening stanza, the ‘Jacks would hit an astounding .600 in the second frame.

SET THREE - SFA’s three-headed attack of Rosado, Powell and Bradley got the ‘Jacks off to a strong start in the third set, building a 8-1 lead off solid play at the net coupled with Panther miscues. The ‘Jacks continued to build the lead, taking a 17-5 lead on a Rosado kill, only to see the Panthers rattle off a 7-3 run to force an SFA timeout with the score at 20-12. Coming out of the timeout, SFA won five of the next six points to round out the 25-13 victory in the set and seal the match.

