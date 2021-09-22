East Texas Now Business Break
Small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas Tuesday

(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Tuesday saw a small increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, the area which covers Deep East Texas.

147 people were hospitalized with the virus in Deep East Texas on Tuesday, up two patients from Monday.

This is down 34 patients from the area’s all-time high set on August 30.

Four ICU beds were open Tuesday, down one from Monday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

