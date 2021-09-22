East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Teeing Off For Tucker’ event set to raise money for 3-year-old transplant patient

Tucker Knight
Tucker Knight(Public Facebook group)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A child who has been recovering from liver cancer and a transplant is being honored and assisted this weekend at a fundraiser.

Tucker, the son of Chelsea and Mathias Knight, is a 3-year-old who has spent a great deal of his short life in the hospital. Friends and neighbors of the family would like to help.

Tucker suffers from hepatoblastoma, and received a liver transplant. the fundraiser is to help the family with expenses.

Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Bruce E. Scruggs
Missing man from Timpson found safe

Latest News

COVID-19 cases decline in the last two weeks as more people get vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases decrease, vaccination rate increases in Angelina County
Cameras ID Stolen Vehicles
Traffic cameras help recover stolen vehicles in Harrison County
Border Crisis
Gov. Abbott requests federal emergency declaration in response to ‘border crisis’
UT Tyler College Readiness
UT Tyler students help high school seniors get ready for college
Greenberg Rebuilding
Greenberg turkeys expected to be ready for 2021 holiday season