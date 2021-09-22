‘Teeing Off For Tucker’ event set to raise money for 3-year-old transplant patient

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A child who has been recovering from liver cancer and a transplant is being honored and assisted this weekend at a fundraiser.

Tucker, the son of Chelsea and Mathias Knight, is a 3-year-old who has spent a great deal of his short life in the hospital. Friends and neighbors of the family would like to help.

Tucker suffers from hepatoblastoma, and received a liver transplant. the fundraiser is to help the family with expenses.

