East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado

Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - An arrest affidavit says two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a 31-year-old bow hunter for prey and fatally shot him.

The Durango Herald reports Gregory Gabrisch of Houston died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide.

Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
Bruce E. Scruggs
Missing man from Timpson found safe
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

KLTV’s Lane Luckie reports on lingering divisions in Germany due to a lagging economy in some...
Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues
This February 2019 photo released by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, who authorities say...
Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman
Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
1 of 2 pilots in military jet crash in Texas out of hospital