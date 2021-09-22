East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Giddings

A 30-year-old man from Giddings died while in police custody
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death that happened in Giddings Monday night. The new Giddings Police Chief Bill Weems tells us two of his officers are on paid administrative leave, which is normal procedure as the Rangers investigate.

Police say Monday night officers were dispatched to North Madison St. and East Boundary in reference to a suspicious person. When they arrived, police say they found a person who had climbed up a tree. Officers were able to get the man out of the tree but say he became combative.

Police restrained the person and EMS was called to evaluate him. Weems added in a press release the suspect remained combative during that time.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Eseciel Flores, 30, of Giddings. Police say Flores was taken to St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. Police gave no information on how or why Flores died.

When asked if the Flores had a medical condition or medical issue, Chief Weems said that was being looked at as part of the investigation.

