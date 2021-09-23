East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Austin’s interim police chief named to post permanently

After serving as interim police chief for Texas’ capital city since March, Joseph Chacon was...
After serving as interim police chief for Texas’ capital city since March, Joseph Chacon was named Wednesday as the permanent choice for the top spot in Austin.(Austin Police Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - After serving as interim police chief for Texas’ capital city since March, Joseph Chacon was named Wednesday as the permanent choice for the top spot in Austin.

The appointment of Chacon, whose career with Austin police has spanned over 20 years, was announced by City Manager Spencer Cronk.

It comes after a nationwide search for a new chief. Chacon has been interim police chief since the retirement of former Chief Brian Manley amid a reckoning over racial injustice and use of force in law enforcement.

Chacon’s appointment must still be confirmed by the City Council.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Gov. Abbott adds property tax reform on special session agenda

Latest News

A doctor who was fired after Harris County public health officials accused him of stealing...
Doctor cleared of COVID-19 vaccine theft sues Harris County
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
The shell of Berlin, Germany church destroyed in Allied bombings in World War II serve as...
Germany focuses on post-Merkel future while remembering dark past
A view of Berlin, Germany from its Westend neighborhood, looking toward the Berlin TV Tower on...
WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany