East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas sees slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas experienced a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Wednesday 156 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Nacogdoches and Lufkin areas. That’s an increase of nine from Tuesday, but down 25 from the all-time pandemic high on August 30.

Additionally, DSHS reported that there were five ICU beds available in Area H as of Wednesday, an increase of one from Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop

Latest News

Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
The shell of Berlin, Germany church destroyed in Allied bombings in World War II serve as...
Germany focuses on post-Merkel future while remembering dark past
A view of Berlin, Germany from its Westend neighborhood, looking toward the Berlin TV Tower on...
WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany
WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany