Deep East Texas sees slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas experienced a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Wednesday 156 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Nacogdoches and Lufkin areas. That’s an increase of nine from Tuesday, but down 25 from the all-time pandemic high on August 30.

Additionally, DSHS reported that there were five ICU beds available in Area H as of Wednesday, an increase of one from Tuesday.

