Doctor cleared of COVID-19 vaccine theft sues Harris County

A doctor who was fired after Harris County public health officials accused him of stealing...
A doctor who was fired after Harris County public health officials accused him of stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to family and friends is suing the county for discrimination.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) A doctor who was fired after Harris County public health officials accused him of stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to family and friends is suing the county for discrimination.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on Dr. Hasan Gokal’s behalf seeks unspecified damages. Gokal says officials accused him of giving the vaccine to too many people of South Asian origin or descent late one night last December.

In an interview, Gokal said the vaccine doses were left at the end of the first day of availability and would have to be discarded unless he could find people to receive them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

