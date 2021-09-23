East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas state rep says businesses shouldn’t be ‘dispensing medical care’

By Libby Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. James White explained why he filed a bill which would restrict COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

White (R-Hillister) represents the counties of Polk, Jasper, Newton and Tyler. He filed HB 93 on Tuesday.

The bill prohibits government entities from imposing vaccine mandates. It also states businesses that require employees to provide proof of vaccination will not be eligible to receive state grants or get a contract payable with state funds.

White also talked about another bill which adds transparency on vaccines. He also talked about joining the governor at the border on Tuesday.

Previous story: East Texas legislator files bill outlawing vaccine requirements

