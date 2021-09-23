First Alert: Sun-filled skies, starlit nights, and low humidity days will continue

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather has been nothing short of spectacular. The blue skies, cool breezes, and dry air have made for a very refreshing day to be outdoors.

Look for mostly clear skies overnight as lows bottom out in the lower-to-middle 50′s.

Friday will feature lots of blue sky, a light breeze, low humidity, and daytime highs warming into the middle-to-upper 80′s.

High pressure will dominate our weather landscape for the next several days. This will lead to sunny days and starlit nights as it will stay dry for the rest of the week, this weekend, and extending into early next week.

The biggest payoff and most notable trend will be our morning low temperatures from now through Sunday morning in which wake-up temperatures will be in the 50′s.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80′s, but that will come with lots of sunshine, dry air, low humidity, and a light southeasterly breeze.

By early next week, we will start to see a few clouds dot our East Texas skyline as southerly winds start to slowly bring back the low-level moisture and increase the humidity levels.

By the time we transition toward the middle of next week, a trough of low pressure looks to move into the state, bringing back modest chances of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in addition to more cloud cover.

The better rain chances will lead to more humidity, but it will lead to afternoon highs coming back down into the middle 80′s.

