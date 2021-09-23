East Texas Now Business Break
Former Houston cop involved in US Capitol riot pleads guilty

Houston police officer Tam Pham, an 18-year veteran of the department, has received federal charges for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.(Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A former Houston police officer has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Tam Pham entered the pleas Monday to two federal misdemeanor charges - entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, FBI agents found photographs and video on Pham’s cellphone that showed he went inside the Capitol building.

Under his plea deal, Pham faces a six-month maximum prison term and a $5,000 maximum fine.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

