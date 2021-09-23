Lobos pick up Red Zone Game Ball after knocking off the Arkansas State Champion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos were the recipients of the Red Zone game Ball for week 4.

The Lobos beat Bryant, Arkansas 24-21. The win was Longview’s 750th win in program history.

“It is great for Lobo nation,” head coach John King said, “There is always a lot of pride involved with the football program. It is nice to see us get the win and represent Lobo Nation in the best way.”

The win also ended a 32 game winning streak for Bryant, who had won three-straight 7A championships in Arkansas.

“I thought we played outstanding on defense and our kicking game was sound,” King said. “We were able to flip field position with our punts. We had some good kickoff returns in there as well but we have to play a little more consistently offensively. I think we can but it is a team sport. We found a way to win and that is a sign of a championship program.”

