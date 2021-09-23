East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture

Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.(Source: Nicole Peoples, Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elementary school student Mason gets an A+ for listening to mom.

Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what.

Mason took that to heart even when it came time for his school picture.

Here’s how it all went down, according to mom’s Facebook post.

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

“I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day,” Peoples said in her post.

Mason’s rule-following led to an outpouring of support on social media, according to his mom.

“Many of you have reached out to ask how you can send money for gifts, ice cream, or Mason’s college scholarship fund,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been sent up for Mason.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop

Latest News

Fair
What To Expect East Texas State Fair
Border Update
Border Update
Oak Forest Country Club
Oak Forest Country Club
Knights of Pythias
Knights of Pythias
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates