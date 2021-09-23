Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Nacogdoches led to the arrest of a Houston man now accused of money laundering.

According to the arrest affidavit, Patrick Devontae Bryant, 29, of Houston was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Nacogdoches police officer in the 3500 block of South Street around noon Wednesday. Upon observing the situation, the officer said they developed “reasonable suspicion” that Bryant was conducting criminal activity and brought in a K-9 unit for further investigation. The affidavit alleges that Bryant had in his possession a handgun, an undisclosed amount of ecstasy and $60,000 in cash which was “packaged in a way that was consistent with money laundering.”

Bryant was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and money laundering.

