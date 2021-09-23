East Texas Now Business Break
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been flown to a hospital for burn treatment after an incident on Thursday in Rusk County.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of County Road 4117, south of Carlisle.

According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the man allegedly climbed the utility pole to steal copper. He said when he reached the lines, he touched a hot wire and it shocked his back, and threw him to the ground.

He was alert and talking to EMS at the scene, Valdez said. He said that a helicopter arrived and flew him to LSU hospital for treatment for his burns. He is expected to survive.

