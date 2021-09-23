East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA gets final BOTPW tune up against DII Lincoln University Saturday

SFA football vs MSVSU
SFA football vs MSVSU(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjacks will face newly formed football team Lincoln University out of California this Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium.

The game will be the final tune up before SFA travels to Houston next week for the Battle of the Pineywoods. Lincoln is just in their third football game in program history. The Oaklanders started NCAA DII football this season and are 1-1, after beating Willamette 34-9 last Saturday. SFA enters the contest 2-1. Last week the ‘Jacks beat Mississippi Valley State 58-13.

”That was the first time since we have been here that we played an FCS opponent and dominated from start to finish,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “The game was not in doubt after 5 minutes. "

SFA only had the ball for 26 minutes of the game. Usually that would spell trouble but with strong defense and two big explosive touchdowns by WAC offensive Player of the Week Xavier Gipson the team was able to coast to victory.

“We were joking on the headset like, ‘Our time of possession is going to be pathetic,’” Carthel said. “We had three non-offensive touchdowns and two touchdowns of 50 yards or better so the time of possession was not in our favor but that was the most explosive plays that we have had all season and explosive plays win football games.”

SFA is heavily favored foing into the game against the Oaklanders. Carthel is planning on using this game to fix issues they have discovered in film sessions over three weeks as they prepare for the Battle of the Pineywoods next week in Houston against Sam Houston State.

<”We were sloppy at times Saturday night and had a very convincing win but we had to many penalties,” Carthel said. “We have to get those things corrected. “

This game will be the last game at Homer Bryce Stadium until their October 30 contest against Abilene Christian. Last weeks game saw just over 10,000 fans attend.

”The Tech game got us a lot of recognition,” Carthel said. “People are like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have a good football team.’ With word of mouth of people talking around school and the coffee shops that we have a really good football team in Nacogdoches and lets get out there and support them. Homer Bryce is the place to be on Saturday night.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop

Latest News

Longview Lobos
Lobos pick up Red Zone Game Ball after knocking off the Arkansas State Champion
Caleb Beames breaks down Week 5 action in Red Zone Preview.
Caleb Beames breaks down Week 5 action in Red Zone Preview
Caleb Beames breaks down Week 5 action in Red Zone Preview.
Caleb Beames breaks down Week 5 action in Red Zone Preview.
Gilmer QB Brandon tennison
Gilmer’s Brandon Tennison’s dynamic playmaking has Gilmer on a perfect start