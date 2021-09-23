East Texas Now Business Break
Texas murder conviction overturned for improper legal work

Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a...
Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a prosecutor in his 2003 trial was also working for the judge.(Lauren Tropea/CBS7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas death row inmate’s murder conviction has been overturned because a prosecutor in his 2003 trial was also working for the judge.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that the arrangement between the judge and prosecutor in Midland County violated Clinton Young’s right to a fair trial.

Young was convicted and sentenced to death in the shooting of a man during a 2001 drug-related crime rampage across Texas.

The court ordered him taken off death row and sent back to Midland County under his original indictment.

The prosecutor has since retired and the judge died in 2012.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

