Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Get ready for another absolutely beautiful day with sunny skies and pleasant afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Humidity levels are way down which is mostly a good thing, but drier conditions can lead to fire hazards so please be very careful if you plan on doing any outdoor burning. Speaking of burning, Henderson and Houston counties are now under an active burn ban, and it is ILLEGAL to do any outdoor burning in these counties until further notice. Skies will remain quiet overnight and temperatures are expected to drop down into the middle to upper 50s by tomorrow morning. More sunshine and middle 80s for our Friday and there are no weather worries for our high school football games tomorrow evening! Southerly winds and sunshine will be the dominant factor in our forecast for the weekend, so expect a slow rise in the muggy meter as well as our afternoon temps, with a few warm spots reaching near 90 degrees on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies move back into East Texas later on Monday and a few showers will be possible in Deep East Texas. Thankfully, showers and isolated thundershowers will be a bit more scattered throughout East Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday which will lead to some desperately needed rain across the area. Afternoon highs will trend a degree or two cooler as we near the mid point of next week thanks to our cloud cover and spotty showers.

