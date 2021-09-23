East Texas Now Business Break
WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - While elections ultimately dictate short-term policy, cultural and historic ties between the U.S. and Germany are much less affected by politics. KLTV’s Lane Luckie shares the deep roots in Germany for many Texans.

A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's longest-serving elected leader, prepares to leave office after more than 15 years.(KLTV/KTRE)

+ In Their Words: East Texans support stronger ties with Germany

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. Click here for more coverage of the impact this will have on the relationship with one of America’s closest allies.

