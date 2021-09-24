COVID-19 hospitalizations show slight decrease for Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas once again saw a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Thursday, 151 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area. That is a decrease of five patients from Wednesday, and the lowest number since August 20.

Additionally, DSHS reported that four ICU beds were available in Area H, down one from the previous day.

