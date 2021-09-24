First Alert: Lots of blue sky and dry weather on tap this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are rounding out the week with lots of blue sky, cool breezes, and low humidity. This has made for another refreshing day to get outdoors across the Piney Woods.

The weather looks great for all of our high school football action in week five of the Red Zone tonight. Look for kickoff temperatures in the upper 70′s before falling into the middle-to-upper 60′s by the time we finish out the games in the ten o’clock hour. With fair skies, light winds, and mild temperatures in place, it will be a great night to be outdoors taking in your games.

Look for fair skies overnight as lows bottom out in the middle-to-upper 50′s.

High pressure will dominate our weather landscape through this weekend. This will lead to mostly sunny days and starlit nights as it will stay dry through this weekend and early next week.

Morning lows will start off in the upper 50′s before the sunshine and dry air lead to warm afternoons as daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s to around 90-degrees.

By early next week, though, we will start to see more clouds dot our East Texas skyline as southerly winds start to slowly bring back the low-level moisture and humidity levels.

By the time we transition toward the middle of next week, a trough of low pressure looks to move into the state from the desert southwest, bringing back modest chances of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in addition to more cloud cover.

The better rain chances will lead to more humidity, but it will lead to afternoon highs coming back down into the middle 80′s.

