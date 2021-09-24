Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy first Friday of the fall season, East Texas! Today will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be more from the south this afternoon and will lead to slightly warmer temps this afternoon, although most should still remain in the middle 80s. We will also have perfect weather for high school football games. Mostly clear skies and calm winds will lead to a quick cooldown after sunset, so get ready for temperatures to drop into the middle to lower 70s by halftime. The weekend isn’t looking too bad either, but sunshine and southerly winds will be the dominant factor in our weather during this time frame, so expect afternoon highs to trend a bit warmer each day with some highs nearing 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. Conditions are still quite dry here in East Texas which is why Henderson and Houston counties are currently under active burn bans. While it is still legal to burn in every other county for now, I would be very careful and be sure to have a water source nearby to be safe. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover on Monday and spotty showers will be possible in Deep East Texas in the afternoon. More widespread showers and thundershowers will be possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday which should bring some very beneficial rains to East Texas, as well as slightly cooler temperatures each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.