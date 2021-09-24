East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof’s request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.

Federal prosecutors argued in court documents filed Thursday that a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled last month that the government had proven its case against Roof, despite his protestations on several points.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

He was 21 at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a...
Texas murder conviction overturned for improper legal work
Rep. James White
East Texas state rep says businesses shouldn’t be ‘dispensing medical care’
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure

Latest News

The Shay locomotive has been on the campus of SFA for more than 50 years, but will now have a...
Shay train is heading for a final stop in Michigan
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Economic Development Workshop
Rural economic development workshop helps leaders in 12 Deep East Texas counties
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden urges Americans to get booster shots