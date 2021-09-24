East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Judge begins giving instructions to jury at R. Kelly trial

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge began instructing the jury at R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial on the law Friday after it heard a prosecutor give a fiery rebuttal to the defense’s closing arguments, which portrayed him as a victim of false accusations.

Kelly “believed the music, the fame and the celebrity meant he could do whatever he wanted,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata said in federal court in Brooklyn.

But, she added, “He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal. A predator.” She added that his alleged victims “aren’t groupies or gold diggers. They’re human beings.”

After Shihata finished, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly started her final instructions in anticipation jurors would get the case later in the day.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

Prosecutors say their evidence proves how Kelly, with the help of some loyal members of his entourage, used tactics from “the predator playbook” to sexually exploit his victims.

The tactics included isolating them in hotel rooms or his recording studio, subjecting them to degrading rules like making them call him “Daddy” and shooting video recordings — some seen by the jury at trial — of them having sex with him and others as a means to control them, prosecutors said.

In his closing, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick told the jury that testimony by several accusers was full of lies, and that “the government let them lie.”

Cannick argued there was no evidence Kelly’s accusers were never forced to do anything against their will. Instead, Cannick said, Kelly’s girlfriends stuck around because he spoiled them with free air travel, shopping sprees and fancy dinners — treatment that belied the predator label.

“He gave them a lavish lifestyle,” he said. “That’s not what a predator is supposed to do.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a...
Texas murder conviction overturned for improper legal work
Rep. James White
East Texas state rep says businesses shouldn’t be ‘dispensing medical care’
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after post-Ida attack
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible