East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Remains found in gator identified as 71-year-old missing after post-Ida attack

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and WVUE Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Human remains found in the stomach of an alligator have been positively identified as a 71-year-old man who was attacked in Ida floodwaters.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner reported the remains belonged to 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee, according to WVUE.

Satterlee was attacked by an alligator near his home in Avery Estates on Aug. 30 while walking in Ida floodwaters. His wife reportedly witnessed the initial attack, then left to find help. When she returned, her husband was gone, presumably killed by the gator.

Two weeks later, authorities captured the gator believed responsible for the death and discovered human remains in its stomach.

On Sept. 23, Dr. Charles Preston was able to match DNA from the remains with Satterlee’s children.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Clinton Young a Texas death row inmate who's murder conviction has been overturned because a...
Texas murder conviction overturned for improper legal work
Rep. James White
East Texas state rep says businesses shouldn’t be ‘dispensing medical care’
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Judge begins giving instructions to jury at R. Kelly trial