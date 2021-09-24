Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force this week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Edward De Los Santos, 43, and Moises Calderon, 51, are in custody as a result of Crime Stoppers tips.

De Los Santos was arrested in Austin and had been on the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list since Sept. 2. He is affiliated with the Tango Blast gang and was wanted for continuous violence against family, assault with injury, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. He had previously been convicted on multiple felony counts of assault and robbery.

Edward De Los Santos, 43 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Calderon was arrested in San Antonio and was added to the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list on Sept. 8, although he had been wanted since Oct. 2020. He is affiliated with the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang.

Calderon was convicted of murder in 1991 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was released on parole in November 2014, but a warrant was issued for violating his parole in Oct. 2020, in addition to assault causing bodily injury.

Moises Calderon, 51 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information leading to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. Crime Stoppers rewards were paid to those who provided information leading to the arrests of De Los Santos and Calderon.

This year, the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested 20 people on the Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. DPS has paid $38,500 in Crime Stoppers rewards.

To submit an anonymous tip to DPS’s Crime Stoppers, visit their website or call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

