WATCH: Lane Luckie previews final day of campaigning for Germany’s parliament elections
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV’s Lane Luckie has a look at the final day of campaigning ahead of German’s federal parliament elections on Sunday.
RELATED:
+ In Their Words: East Texans support stronger ties with Germany
KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. Click here for more coverage of the impact this will have on the relationship with one of America’s closest allies.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.