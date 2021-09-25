East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Tech falls 70-35 in long afternoon vs. Longhorns

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were amped up for an opportunity to start the season 4-0 for their...
The Texas Tech Red Raiders were amped up for an opportunity to start the season 4-0 for their first time since 2013. Unfortunately, Texas proved to be too much as they moved the ball at will in a 70-35 win in the Big 12 opener in Austin.(Ronald Clark, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT
AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders were amped up for an opportunity to start the season 4-0 for their first time since 2013. Unfortunately, Texas proved to be too much as they moved the ball at will in a 70-35 win in the Big 12 opener in Austin.

Texas amassed 639 yards of offense as Longhorn QB Casey Thompson was 18-23 for 303 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

The Red Raiders had over 500 yards of offense. Tyler Shough was 9-11 for 68 yards and one interception. He left the game with an injury.

Bad news for Red Raider QB Tyler Shough. Matt Wells said tonight he broke his collarbone and will be out probably 6...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Henry Columbi came in and provided a spark going 17-23 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Columbi threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Myles Price, a 69-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kaylon Geiger.

Frenship’s Donovan Smith saw his first action as a Red Raiders getting a one-yard touchdown run.

This is not what the Red Raiders expects as this veteran team went to Austin expecting to win for the third time in the last four visits.

Now 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12, Texas Tech will look to regroup as they head to West Virginia for a 2:30pm kickoff next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Woo Pig Sooie! No. 16 Hogs end long skid to No. 7 Texas A&M